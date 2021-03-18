Boss of UK travel chain Hays says signs for summer are encouraging

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The head of Britain’s largest independent travel agent, Hays, said on Thursday that there were encouraging signs that international travel would be able to resume for people to go on holiday.

Airlines and travel groups are desperate to resume some kind of normal summer holiday seasons after COVID-19 restrictions left many fighting for survival.

“I think the signs are encouraging,” Irene Hays told Sky News.

Meanwhile, British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday that he was going on holiday in the United Kingdom and that it was too early to speculate on whether or not foreign holidays would be allowed this summer.

Jenrick told LBC radio that he hoped there would be summer holidays but that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was looking at the issue of summer holidays abroad.

Main Photo: A near deserted departure check-in area at Glasgow Airport, Glasgow, Britain. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Like this: Like Loading...