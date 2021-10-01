Botox-style injections and lip filler ban for under-18s in England

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Under-18s are no longer able to get botulinum toxin injections – often known as Botox – or dermal lip fillers for cosmetic reasons in England.

The new law aims to protect young people from harm after years of efforts to regulate the non-surgical beauty industry.

Campaigners say the rules do not go far enough.

The ban does not cover other procedures like thread lifts some seek to get the popular ‘fox-eye’ look.

Government estimates show up to 41,000 Botox-style procedures were carried out on under-18s in England last year.

And the analysis, by the Department of Health and Social Care, suggests there were up to 29,300 dermal filler procedures for under-18s in 2017.

