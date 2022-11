Bounty in Celebrations tubs could be a lot harder to find this Christmas

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bounty bars in Celebrations tubs could be a lot harder to find this Christmas, after Mars Wrigley made the controversial decision to take them out of some tubs in a trial after finding 39% of consumers want the coconut-flavoured treats banished for good.

Customers at selected Tesco Christmas Market sites will be able to exchange tubs bought in store that day for a new “No Bounty” alternative until 18 December.

The limited-edition tubs will include additional Mars, Snickers, Milky Way, Galaxy and Maltesers sweets to make up for the missing Bounty bars.

Mars Wrigley said its own research of 2,000 Britons aged between 18 and 65 suggested that 18% would feel irritated to find only Bounty bars were left in the tub, while 58% believed it would lead to a family argument.

While 39% wanted the bars gone for good, 22% liked Bounty the least of all the tub’s options.

Some 28% were of the opinion coconut had no place in a chocolate bar at all.

However, Mars Wrigley said it was not prepared to make a final decision yet after 18% named the Bounty as their favourite.

Polling suggested it was popular with a more mature palette, with 38% of over-55s choosing it as their preferred bar.

It follows a Bounty Return Scheme last year, in which Bounty haters were able to return their unwanted chocolates and swap them for Maltesers after the Christmas period.

The trial is rolling out across 40 Tesco Christmas Market locations.

Read more via Sky news

