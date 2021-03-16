BOV closes a number of branches, reduces services in others

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Following the introduction of additional measures by the Government in light of developments related to COVID-19, particularly the increase in positive cases and the closure of schools and child care centres, Bank of Valletta will be introducing additional measures to safeguard its customers and employees and to ensure the continuity of providing essential banking services.

The Bank said that it understands the crucial role it plays within the local economy in these delicate circumstances and is very conscious of its responsibility towards the community. For this reason, Bank of Valletta will continue to offer its services from 38 branches and agencies across Malta and Gozo.

However, the Bank is limiting the range of services provided from certain branches after having considered the increase in the number of quarantined staff; its working parents who require to stay at home to take care of their young children and also the strong need to reduce non-essential contact to limit as much as possible the further spread of the contagion.

The Bank will continue to provide cash teller services through 32 of its branches between 9 am to 11 am. Cash teller services will not be available at Luqa, Marsaxlokk, Msida, Mqabba, Santa Venera and Sliema Branches. The Bank’s branches at St Julians and Mellieħa and its Xewkija Agency in Gozo will be temporarily closed until further notice.

The withdrawal of cash from branch cash tellers is being discouraged and will only be allowed for amounts from €700 upwards. Customers are requested to use the Bank’s extensive network of ATMs to withdraw cash. Customers who do not have a bank card and have less than €700 in their account will still be able to withdraw funds from branch tellers. Customers who do not have a bank card are being urged once again to apply for their free BOV Cashlink Card.

Non-cash services will be offered solely by appointment. Customers requiring such services including investments, homeloans, personal loans, rescheduling of loan repayments and application for new services are kindly being asked to request an appointment.

The number of customers inside branches will be restricted. Customers not being attended to will need to wait outside the Branch. Staff from other branches or units will not be allowed to serve in other branches and units so as to retain the same bubble. Regretfully this may result in a slower service in certain branches.

The Bank will continue to service and replenish its ATMs across Malta and Gozo in the normal manner.

