BOV closes off branches after rise of employees contracting COVID-19 or in quarantine

Bank of Valletta has announced that due to a number of employees currently positive to COVID-19 or in quarantine, the service in several BOV Branches will be impacted.

Nadur and Xagħra Branches

These branches are temporarily closed until further notice.

Birżebbuġa, Ħ’Attard, Msida and Fleur de Lys Branches

These branches will be offering non-cashier services by appointment. Cash teller services will not be available until further notice. Customers requiring non-cash services such as investments, homeloans, personal loans, rescheduling of loan repayments and application for new services are to request an appointment through https://www.bov.com/Assistants/set-an-appointment or by sending an email to info@bov.com or calling on 2131 2020.

Prior to visiting a BOV Branch, customers are encouraged to check whether their Branch has been impacted and the type of service being offered on https://www.bov.com/content/bov-branches-covid.

Once again, customers are encouraged to limit the risk of contagion by using the Bank’s wide network of ATMs, BOV Internet Banking, BOV Mobile Banking, BOV Pay and BOV Debit and Credit Cards for their banking and payment needs.

Bank of Valletta will continue to take all the necessary measures in the best interest and safety of its customers and staff and reminds customers visiting Bank’s premises to follow the necessary precautions such as safe social distancing, proper wearing of masks and sanitising.