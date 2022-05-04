BOV to pay €182m in out of court Deiulemar settlement / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 4 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

BOV to pay €182m in out of court Deiulemar settlement

Bank of Valletta has announced that it had reached a €182.5 million settlement over the long-drawn-out Deiulemar bankruptcy case in Italy. In a company announcement on Tuesday, the bank said the settlement had been reached out of court. The Bank was looking at a massive payment exceeding €370 million to Deiulemar shareholders after losing its case in February before the Italian courts. BOV said an agreement was reached earlier on Tuesday, whereby, without admission of any liability on either party, the bank will pay €182.5 million as a settlement of the disputes and of all claims that had been made by the curators against the bank. (Times of Malta)

Malta drops 8 points in World Press Freedom Index

Malta has moved up three places in the World Press Freedom Index, ranking 78 out of 180 countries, in a study conducted by Reporters Without Borders. However, while Malta has increased its ranking, the island’s score has decreased from 69.5 in 2021 to 61.55 in 2022. According to the study published on Tuesday, journalists in Malta have “to cope with a highly polarised environment under the strong influence of political parties.” (Maltatoday).

Covid-19 Update:

Covid cases have gone down to 3,328, health authorities have reported, while the country has registered two further deaths, taking the tally to 702. 175 new cases were reported on Tuesday.