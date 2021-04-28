BOV to re-open cashier services at a number of branches

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Following the reduction of active Covid-19 cases, Bank of Valletta has today announced that its branch and customer outlets will revert to a quasi-normal operating schedule.



The Bank will be increasing its cashier service hours and the number of branches offering such service. With effect from Thursday 29th April, 22 branches will provide cashier services from Monday to Friday between 8.30 am and 12.00 pm (noon); while another 14 branches will offer teller service also on Saturdays.

Marsaxlokk, Mqabba, Msida and Sliema Branches will be open for non-cash related services; whereas St Julian Branch will remain temporarily closed.

The fast-track service will be reinstated to cater for non-cash services, however customers requiring services such as investments, homeloans, personal loans, rescheduling of loan repayments and application for new services are encouraged to set up an appointment to avoid unnecessary queues, by sending an online request or calling.

All other current procedures with regards to cashiering services and safety measures including limiting the number of customers inside the branch at any one time remain in force. The Bank reminds its customers to avoid queuing and use ATMs at any time of the day for their cash requirements. Better still, customers should as much as possible opt to use their BOV Debit and Credit Cards, BOV Pay or BOV Mobile to Mobile to pay safely for goods and services. In addition, the BOV Internet and Mobile Banking may be used for payments and other general banking requirements.

Other Customer Outlets

The Bank’s Business Centres, Corporate Centre, Investment Centres and Wealth Management will re-open their doors for one-to-one meetings with their customers with effect from Monday 3rd May. Meetings can also be conducted electronically, by phone or video-conferencing for clients who wish to engage with the Bank from the comfort of their home or office.

The Bank said that it will continue to take all the necessary measures in the best interest and safety of its customers and staff and reminds customers visiting Bank’s premises to follow the necessary precautions such as safe social distancing, proper wearing of masks and sanitising.

