BOV’s Balluta and Mqabba branches closed off after Covid-19 cases

Bank of Valletta has closed off temporarily its Balluta and Mqabba Branches from today, Thursday 22nd July until further notice, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 in both branches.

The bank said that the Branches will be thoroughly sanitised and the Health Authority will contact those individuals who might have been exposed to the contagion as part of their contact tracing protocol.

Prior to visiting a BOV Branch, customers are encouraged to check whether their Branch has been impacted and the type of service being offered here .