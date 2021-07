Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brazil registered 27,783 new COVID-19 cases and 830 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

That brought the total in Brazil to 18,769,808 cases and 524,417 deaths.

Photo: An installation of red ballons and crosses honoring victims of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda