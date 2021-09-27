Brazil registers 8,668 new COVID cases, 243 deaths 27th September 202127th September 20211 Min Read HomeNewsAmericasLatin AmericaSouth AmericaBrazilBrazil registers 8,668 new COVID cases, 243 deaths FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Share Reading Time: < 1 minute Brazil has registered 8,668 new COVID-19 cases and 243 new deaths, the Health Ministry said. Its pandemic death toll has now reached 594,443. Photo: EPA-EFE/MARCELO CHELLO Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Related Brazil Thailand to reopen to more vaccinated visitors from November CDE News27th September 2021 Sydney’s COVID-19 lockdown to end sooner for the vaccinated CDE News27th September 2021 New Zealand to pilot home isolation for some vaccinated travellers CDE News27th September 2021 New Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa CDE News26th September 2021 Vatican says to require COVID-19 health pass for residents CDE News26th September 2021 Most cancer patients respond well to COVID-19 vaccines CDE News25th September 2021 Vaccinated pregnant women pass antibodies to babies CDE News25th September 2021 UPDATED: Dutch marchers protest new COVID-19 pass to enter bars, restaurants CDE News25th September 2021 Australia’s Victoria state logs record infections CDE News25th September 2021