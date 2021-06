Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brazil reported 1,129 COVID-19 deaths and 37,948 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.

Nearly 490,000 people in the country have died from the virus during the pandemic, with 17.4 million people infected, the data show.

Photo: People with facial masks take a public transport bus in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira