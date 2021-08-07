Brazil reports 42,159 COVID cases, 1,056 death in 24 hours

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil had 42,159 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,056 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 20,108,746 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 561,762, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)