RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) – Brazil is expected to join the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries in January but would not take part in the group’s coordinated output caps, the chief executive of state-run oil firm Petrobras told Reuters.

“There is no quota,” Jean Paul Prates said in an interview. “We would never be part of an organization that imposes (production) quotas to Brazil, Petrobras is a publicly-traded company and we cannot have quotas.”

