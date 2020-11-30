Brazil’s Bolsonaro to wait ‘a bit longer’ to recognize winner of U.S. election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday he will wait “a little bit longer” to recognize a winner in the U.S. presidential election, suggesting there was evidence of fraud in the process.

After voting in local elections in Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, said he had heard the U.S. vote was rigged, but presented no evidence.

“I have sources and they said there was a lot of fraud,” Bolsonaro said of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3. “Whether it was enough to change the result, I don’t know.”

Bolsonaro also questioned the legitimacy of Brazil’s electoral process, decrying its electronic voting system and calling for a return to paper voting.

“You need to have a more reliable way to vote and the count has to be public,” he said. “You cannot have half a dozen people count the vote nationwide,” he said of protocols currently in place for consolidating the ballots.

