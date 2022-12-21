Brazil’s Lula talks to Putin, says he seeks ‘dialogue with everyone’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that Putin wished him a good administration and said he hoped that relations between the two countries would be strengthened.

“Brazil is back, seeking dialogue with everyone and committed to the search for a world without hunger and with peace,” Lula, who will take office from incumbent Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 1, said in a Twitter post.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

