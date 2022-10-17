Brazil’s Neymar arrives at Barcelona court to face trial on fraud and corruption charges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brazil forward Neymar arrived at a Barcelona court on Monday to face a trial on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, a Reuters witness said.

The complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term for the player.

The case stems from a complaint by DIS, which owned 40% of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos. The company argues that it lost out on its rightful cut from the transfer because the true value of the deal was understated.

Neymar, who is a key member of the Brazil team that will be heading to the World Cup in Qatar next month, has denied the allegations but lost an appeal in Spain’s High Court in 2017, which paved the way for the trial.

via Reuters

