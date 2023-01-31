BREAKING: Madrid court says UEFA cannot punish Super League Clubs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A22, promoters of the European Super League, have won their appeal at the Madrid Supreme Tribunal meaning Super League clubs can’t be punished by UEFA or FIFA.

The European Super League had collapsed within 48 hours in April 2021 after a backlash from fans, governments and players which forced nine of the 12 teams who signed up to pull out. Only Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid never formally pulled out.

The tournament was created to establish a new football league which was set to be more financially fruitful towards the clubs.

“Emergence of [the ESL] among existing professional competitions… should not seen as a problem.” read the court document.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first