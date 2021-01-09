Suspected debris of Indonesian plane operated by Sriwijaya Air on Flight SJ182 found

Reading Time: 2 minutes

JAKARTA, Jan 9 (Reuters) – Rescuers looking for an Indonesian plane that lost contact after taking off from the capital Jakarta on Saturday have found suspected debris in waters north of the city, an official of the Basarnas search and rescue agency said.

Agus Haryono told Reuters it had not been confirmed that the debris came from Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182, which lost contact after taking off with more than 50 people aboard. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Mark Heinrich)

A Sriwijaya Air plane with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.

Reliable tracking service Flightradar24 said on its Twitter feed that Flight SJ182 “lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta”.

Surachman, a local government official, told Kompas TV that fishermen found what appeared to be the wreckage of an aircraft in waters north of Jakarta and a search was underway. Other channels showed pictures of suspected wreckage.

“We found some cables, a piece of jeans, and pieces of metal on the water,” Zulkifli, a security official, told CNNIndonesia.com.

The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, according to registration details included in the Flightradar24 tracking data. It took off just after 2.30 p.m. (0730 GMT) and lost contact soon afterwards, a search and rescue official told local television.

Sriwijaya Air, an Indonesian airline, said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make a fuller statement.

A Boeing 737 MAX operated by Indonesian airline Lion Air crashed off Jakarta in late 2018, killing all 189 passengers and crew. The plane that lost contact on Saturday is a much older model.

National search and rescue agency Basarnas said it could give no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Agustinus Beo Da Costa, Tabita Diela and Tim Hepher Writing by Matthew Tostevin Editing by Frances Kerry)

UPDATE – AERONEWS refers to footage and photos of civilians picking parts from aircraft from sea in Indonesia.

UPDATE – Sky News reported that Indonesia’s transport ministry says a search and rescue investigation is under way after contact was lost with Sriwijaya Air flight SJY 182 from Jakarta to Pontianak

FlightRadar – A Boeing 737-500 “classic” aircraft with registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323) operared by Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta. ADS-B signal from flight SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time.

The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia.

ADS-B signal from flight #SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time. The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia.https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/GQiTLjlB4B — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

