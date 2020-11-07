Joe Biden wins

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday, Edison Research and several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump’s tumultuous leadership to embrace Biden’s promise of a renewed effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic, fix the economy and heal a divided nation.

Biden, 77, became the oldest person elected U.S. president as Trump failed to significantly widen his appeal beyond a committed core of rural and working-class white voters who embraced his right-wing populism and “America First” nationalism.

Edison Research and major networks, including CNN and NBC, projected Biden would win more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to emerge victorious in the complex state-by-state system for electing a president, although Trump’s campaign challenged vote counts in the courts and sought a recount in one state. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win,

CNN was the first to call Biden’s victory

CNN was the first to call Biden’s victory “”With Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.”

Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware’s longest-serving senator. Throughout his campaign, Biden has argued that the “soul of the nation” is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump’s presidency.”

The New York Times reported the victory of Biden and highlighted the fact that Kamala Harris will be the first woman elected Vice President and Biden as being the first candidate to beat an incumbent in more than a Quarter Century.

Developing Story

Like this: Like Loading...