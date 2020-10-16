UK abandons Brexit free trade deal – Johnson

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Boris Johnson says it’s time to “get ready” for the prospect of no free trade deal with the EU on 1 January.

The prime minister claimed Brussels had “abandoned” the ambition but insisted “we always knew there would be changes” next year once the Brexit transition period ends.

A tumultuous “no deal” finale to the United Kingdom’s five-year Brexit crisis would sow chaos through the delicate supply chains that stretch across Britain, the EU and beyond – just as the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

At what was supposed to be the “Brexit summit” on Thursday, the EU delivered an ultimatum: it said it was concerned by a lack of progress and called on London to yield on key sticking points or see a rupture of ties with the bloc from Jan. 1.

“I have concluded that we should get ready for January 1 with arrangements that are more like Australia’s based on simple principles of global free trade,” Johnson said.

“With high hearts and with complete confidence, we will prepare to embrace the alternative and we will prosper mightily as an independent free trading nation, controlling and setting our own laws,” he added.

