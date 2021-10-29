Brexit: French Agriculture Minister says no progress in fishing talks with UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie told France 2 TV on Friday that there was no progress in talks between France and Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences, and added it was right for France to consider sanctions against the UK.

Britain and France have been at loggerheads over how to resolve fishing licences following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

On Thursday, Britain denounced France’s seizure of a British boat in French waters and warned Paris against further retaliation, in a rapidly deteriorating row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

The UK has summoned the French ambassador after a British scallop trawler was detained – as a row over fishing rights continues to escalate.

A government spokesman condemned “unjustified” threats from France over further action amid the ongoing dispute.

Brexit minister Lord Frost chaired a meeting on Thursday to consider London’s response, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss taking the rare step of ordering an allied nations envoy to be summoned.

Photo – The Cornelis Gert Jan, a British trawler, is moored at the port in Le Havre after being seized by French Authority, in Le Havre, France. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Via Reuters/Sky News