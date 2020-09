Trump says another country could join Israel-UAE accord U.S. President Donald Trump said it was possible another country could soon join a diplomatic acco...

Covid infections up in Italy, 13,000 cases among school staff The daily tally of new coronavirus infections in Italy rose again on Thursday, to 1,597 cases, from...

Portugal ‘regrets’ England’s decision to remove country from safe travel list Portugal's foreign ministry said it regrets England's decision on Thursday to reimpose a quarantine...

School closed in Spain after teachers test positive for COVID-19 Authorities have shut a primary school in the Basque Country region of Spain after several teachers...

EU orders UK to scrap plan for Brexit treaty breach, UK refuses The European Union told Britain on Thursday it should urgently scrap a plan to break their divorce ...

EU sea patrol stops UAE ship on suspicion of breaking Libya arms embargo A European Union naval vessel on Thursday stopped a ship that was carrying jet fuel from the United...

Lloyd’s of London posts loss due to COVID-19 insurance claims Lloyd's of London recorded a pretax loss of 400 million pounds ($520.08 million) in the first half,...

Polish banks resilient to coronavirus crisis, Moody’s says Polish banks are more resilient to the economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus than most ot...

British supermarket Morrisons’ profits dented by COVID-19 costs Morrisons, Britain's fourth largest supermarket group, on Thursday reported a 25.3% fall in first h...

Greece to spend 5 bln euros to phase out coal by 2028 Greece will spend 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) to offset the impact of ditching coal in power gen...

German firms spared insolvency spike despite pandemic The number of firms declaring insolvency in Germany was 6.2% lower than in the first half of last y...

Malta: Man held in custody after allegedly stealing barn owls Ronald Azzopardi, 32, from Żabbar, was arrested after being accused of stealing two barn owls from ...

Malta: COVID-19: 15 deaths so far The Ministry of Health has just been informed that an 80-year-old man died while being positive wit...

Brazil trials of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine show promising results The governor of Brazil’s São Paulo state said on Wednesday that Phase 3 clinical trials of a potent...

Job ads slow in UK but office experts in demand, survey shows The number of job adverts in Britain rose at a slower pace in late August than earlier in the month...

Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel says sales have recovered Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel on Thursday said its sales had recovered in the third qu...

Photo Story: Аnti-government protests continue in Bulgaria A man holds national flag during an anti-government protest held in front of the Parliament buildin...

EU increases Angola’s Covid-19 response by €20 million Angola and the European Union held a ministerial meeting co-chaired by the Minister for External Re...

MasMovil launches 5G services trial in Spain Telecoms group MasMovil launched a trial of next-generation 5G Internet services in 15 Spanish citi...