Brexit negotiations could stretch to New Year’s Eve as member states prepare to ignore ultimatum

The Telegraph reports that Brexit trade negotiations could stretch until New Year’s Eve, despite the European Parliament setting a deadline of Sunday for the deal to be done, EU sources said on Friday.

EU member states are prepared to ignore the MEPs’ ultimatum, which the parliament says is necessary to have enough time to scrutinise the agreement before a vote on December 28.

Senior MEPs warned they will refuse to vote on the trade deal unless the parliament has the full text of the agreement by midnight Brussels time.

Sources said that Michel Barnier was sounding and acting more optimistic than at any time in the past three weeks, despite his belief that talks could go on beyond the weekend.

But trade talks could continue right up to the legal deadline of midnight Brussels time on December 31, the end of the Brexit transition period.

“December 31 is the only final deadline,” a senior EU diplomat said.

A deal then would risk coming too late to be agreed by member states, which could mean a short period of trading on no-deal WTO terms in the new year.

Main Photo: Commuters pass an anti-Brexit billboard made by the KU Leuven University at the Central Station in Brussels, Belgium. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

