Brexit talks at most difficult point, European Council President Michel says

Reading Time: 2 minutes

European Council President Charles Michel warned that Brexit negotiations are at their most difficult stage, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

“We all know that, in all negotiations, the last and final decisions are the most difficult. Will we get a deal? I don’t know – it will depend on what will be on the table,” Michel was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Since talks restarted last week, British ministers have said real progress has been made and that there is a good chance of a deal, but fishing is the biggest sticking point.

Michel, the former prime minister of Belgium, said the EU and UK are still struggling to bridge differences over fishing, “level playing field” guarantees, especially concerning subsidy law, and the deal’s enforcement, according to the report.

“You know what are the most difficult topics, and we are working to try to find solutions on the most difficult topics,” the newspaper quoted Michel as saying.

“It’s not possible for me to assess what will happen in the next days or in the next two weeks,” he was quoted as saying.

It was not clear from the report in what context Michel was speaking.

The European Union and Britain are engaging intensively to clinch a deal on their future relationship, before a transition period ends on Dec. 31, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

“Both sides are engaging intensively to reach a deal,” a Commission spokesman told a regular press briefing, without commenting on the ongoing negotiations.

The two sides are meeting in London for negotiations until Wednesday, after which the talks will continue in Brussels, the Commission said.

Like this: Like Loading...