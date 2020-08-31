Brexit: UK actively to push for no-deal if EU insists on alignment of state aid rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The chief advisor on Brexit to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has indicated Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, that he will recommend Britain leaves without a trade deal unless Brussels drops demands the UK continue to align with its rules on state aid.

According to reports on the UK’s Sunday Times, David Frost took a tough stance a week ago in private meetings with Barnier, which failed to advance the talks.

Barnier then demanded to see the UK’s blueprint for its domestic subsidy regime after the transition, which is not likely to be published until the end of September.

