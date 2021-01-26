Britain confident that vaccine makers will deliver for both UK and EU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain and the European Union should both get the vaccines they have ordered and it is wrong to respond to supply problems with restrictions, Nadhim Zahawi, the British COVID-19 vaccine deployment minister, said on Tuesday.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn earlier backed EU proposals to restrict vaccines leaving the bloc, saying Europe should have its “fair share”.

Zahawi said that he was confident the manufacturers of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved for British use, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna, would be able to meet their supply obligations, for both Britain and the EU.

The EU proposal comes in the wake of AstraZeneca’s decision to cut its supply to the EU by 60% to 31 million doses for the first quarter of the year, while Pfizer has also altered delivery schedules.

“I’m very confident that Pfizer… will deliver for the EU and will deliver for the UK, as will AstraZeneca,” Zahawi told Times Radio. “Vaccine nationalism is the wrong way to go. No one is safe until we’re all safe.”

AstraZeneca has a domestic British supply chain to make its vaccine, but Britain’s supplies of the Pfizer vaccine come from a factory in Belgium.

via Reuters

