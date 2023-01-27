Britain considers allowing foreign students to work longer hours -The Times

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The British government is looking at plans to allow foreign students to work longer hours to boost the economy by plugging vacancies, The Times reported on Thursday.

Ministers are looking at ways to encourage British and overseas students to take more part-time jobs to deal with shortages in areas such as hospitality and retail, the report said, citing government sources.

Discussions have begun within the government about either raising the cap on paid work hours on foreign students to 30 hours per week from 20 hours currently or removing it entirely, the report added.

Government sources told The Times that ministers were looking at “what more we can do to remove barriers and encourage students to work” and lifting the cap on foreign students’ hours was “part of a swathe of ideas being considered”.

The idea is at an early stage and has yet to be agreed across government, the report said.

The plans come amidst Britain’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s proposals to reduce illegal migration in the country.

via Reuters

