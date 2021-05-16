Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain has become embroiled in a bitter international legal battle over who is entitled to produce manuka honey.

The British honey manufacturer Rowse has instructed lawyers to fight an application by the New Zealand Manuka Honey Appellation Society to trademark both the “manuka honey” name as well as what actually constitutes the costly superfood.

It is feared beekeepers of the southwestern Pacific Ocean island want to ensure only honey from New Zealand can carry the title.

But the move could drive up prices of the already expensive superfood, famous for its antimicrobial, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. A single jar can cost hundreds of pounds.

The honey takes its name from the Maori word for leptospermum scoparium, a flowering shrub European honey bees forage on to make the honey.

