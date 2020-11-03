Britain hopes for satisfactory outcome to Internal Market row

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Britain hopes for a satisfactory outcome to a row over its Internal Market Bill, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, confirming the government had not sent a reply to a formal notice from the European Commission.
The European Union launched legal action against Britain last month over legislation the government says is needed to ensure free-flowing trade in the United Kingdom but which Brussels says undercuts an earlier divorce agreement. It gave Britain one month in which to reply.
“We are committed to working through the joint committee process to find a satisfactory outcome for both sides – that is our overriding priority,” the spokesman said, adding that Britain had not sent a response.