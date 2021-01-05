Britain looking at options to restrict international travel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain is considering options to restrict international travel to help limit the spread of COVID-19, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

“We are looking at further options to restrict international travel,” Gove told BBC TV.

Meanwhile, business leaders expressed disappointment at the announcement of a new lockdown saying more state aid was vital to avoid firms collapsing.

Business lobby groups said without government help more mass job cuts were inevitable, while hospitality firms said their fight for survival was now harder.

The pub and beer sector said its “road to recovery just got longer”.

