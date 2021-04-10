Britain mourns Prince Philip, will not have state funeral or lie in state

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britain was mourning Prince Philip who died on Friday but people were asked not to gather in crowds or to lay flowers at royal palaces due to distancing guidelines imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Britain’s Prince Philip will not have a state funeral nor lie in state for the public to pay their respects ahead of the funeral, the College of Arms said, with arrangements revised to meet COVID restrictions.

The Union Jack flies at half mast atop Buckingham Palace following the passing of Britain’s Prince Philip, in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A notice outside Buckingham Palace announcing the passing of Britain’s Prince Philip, in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

“The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State. His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes,” the College of Arms said on Friday.

“The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral.”

Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband who helped modernise the monarchy and steer the British royal family through repeated crises during seven decades of service, died on Friday at Windsor Castle. He was 99.

People place flowers and condolence messages outside Buckingham Palace following the passing of Britain’s Prince Philip, in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

“It’s just a really sad moment,” London resident Victoria Hasler told Reuters. “We’d known he’d been ill for quite a long time and it’s just really sad. And we’re just really sorry to the royal family for their sad news.”

As news broke of Philip’s death, radio and television broadcasts were interrupted with the national anthem “God Save The Queen”.

Union flags were half-masted at all royal residences and British government building. Tributes to Philip were flashed up at Piccadilly Circus and poured in from across the world for the World War Two navy veteran.

Flowers with condolence messages are placed outside Buckingham Palace following the passing of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

“Very sad news. He’s a lovely guy and very sad for the monarchy,” Adam Carr, a London resident, told Reuters.

Philip’s sharp wit and dedication to his duty earned him widespread popularity in Britain, but he was also criticised for off-the-cuff racist and sexist remarks.

Some people laid flowers beside a British flag outside Buckingham Palace and at the ancient walls of Windsor Castle, though the government urged people not to bring flowers to royal residences.

“With the safety and wellbeing of the public in mind, and in accordance with government guidelines, members of the public are asked not to gather in crowds,” Buckingham Palace said.

People place flowers with condolence messages outside Windsor Castle following the passing of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Windsor, Britain, 09 April 2021. Prince Philip has died on 09 April 2021 aged 99, Buckingham Palace announced. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

“Those wishing to express their condolences are asked to do so in the safest way possible, and not to gather at Royal Residences.”

A Cabinet Office spokesman requested that “floral tributes should not be laid at Royal Residences at this time.”

Main Photo: A giant picture of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is on display in Piccadilly Circus following his passing, in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

