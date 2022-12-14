Britain-Northern Ireland trade grew in 2021 despite Brexit checks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) – The value of goods and services moving to Northern Ireland from Britain posted annual growth of 7% to a record 14.4 billion pounds ($17.9 billion) in 2021, the first year of operation of post-Brexit checks, data showed on Wednesday.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic should be borne in mind when comparing estimates for 2021 with 2020. However, the 2021 figure exceeded the previous peak of 13.9 billion pounds in 2018.

The annual trade values are measured in current rather than constant prices, meaning they are not adjusted for inflation.

($1 = 0.8065 pounds)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Conor Humphries)

