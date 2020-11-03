Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Britain raises terrorism threat to ‘severe’

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s terrorism threat level has been raised to ‘severe’, interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.

“The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe,” Patel said on Twitter.

“This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat. The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.”
