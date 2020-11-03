Britain raises terrorism threat to ‘severe’

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Britain’s terrorism threat level has been raised to ‘severe’, interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.
“The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe,” Patel said on Twitter.
“This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat. The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.”
3rd November 2020
The head of the Federation of Italian Doctors' Guilds, Filippo Anelli, warned on Tuesday that the second wave of COVID-19 could turn out to be a tsunami.
"The worry of the doctors is that this second wave won't be a coastal storm, it will be a ts...
3rd November 2020
Thailand's government said on Tuesday it had banned Pornhub and 190 other websites showing pornography, prompting social media anger over censorship and a protest against the decision.
Digital minister Puttipong Punnakanta said the block was part...
3rd November 2020
The European Union and Britain have so far failed to reach agreement on three most persistent sticking points in talks, both sides said on Tuesday, suggesting any breakthrough in securing a trade deal is still a way off.
After nearly two weeks of...
3rd November 2020
As Americans head to the polls, prime ministers and presidents around the world face a delicate question - when to congratulate the eventual winner, especially given the risk the election result will be contested.
On the one hand, there's a chanc...
3rd November 2020
3rd November 2020
Updated News Portal Briefing
The Times of Malta reports that Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers have filed a legal application calling for the murder case to resume and for middleman Melvin Theuma to return to the witness stand for cross-examination.
Mal...
3rd November 2020
Government expenditure on Social Security Benefits rose by 8.4 percent between January and September compared to the same period in 2019. Figures by the National Statistics Office show an increase in both Contributory and Non-Contributory Benefits, r...
3rd November 2020
Democrats are favored to emerge from 14 hotly contested U.S. Senate races with full control of Congress in Tuesday's election, but final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, and in some cases, months.
W...
3rd November 2020
Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden as their next president, after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician that have left the country as deeply divided as a...
3rd November 2020
Britain hopes for a satisfactory outcome to a row over its Internal Market Bill, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, confirming the government had not sent a reply to a formal notice from the European Commission.
The Eur...
