Britain raises terrorism threat to ‘severe’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s terrorism threat level has been raised to ‘severe’, interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.

“The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe,” Patel said on Twitter.

“This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat. The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.”

Like this: Like Loading...