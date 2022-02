Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 534 deaths within 28-days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since late February 2021.

The government data also showed 88,085 new cases of COVID-19, in line with recent numbers.

Whilst Wednesday’s number of deaths was the highest in nearly a year, the total for the last seven days was down slightly on the previous seven-day period.