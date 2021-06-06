Britain reports significant weekly increase in Covid-19 cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain reported 5,341 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up 68% from a week ago, and 4 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Government data also showed 40,333,231 people had now received their first vaccination and 27,661,353 had been given two doses.

The Indian variant of coronavirus makes the decision about lifting lockdown restrictions on 21 June “more difficult”, Matt Hancock has told Sky News, due to its higher rate of transmission.

The new COVID-19 variant, also known as the Delta variant, is 40% more transmissible than the Kent (Alpha) strain, the health secretary said, leaving the easing of social distancing in the balance for the original target date.

Reuters / Sky News