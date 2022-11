Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nov 26 (Reuters) – Russia is likely removing nuclear warheads from ageing nuclear cruise missiles and firing unarmed munitions at Ukraine, Britain’s military intelligence said on Saturday.

“Whatever Russia’s intent, this improvisation highlights the level of depletion in Russia’s stock of long range missiles”, the Defense ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Twitter.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

