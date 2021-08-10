Britain to relax some COVID-19 travel restrictions for UN Climate Conference

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain will relax some travel restrictions to help delegates attend the U.N. climate conference in Scotland later this year, including a shorter quarantine period for those from so-called “red list” countries who have been vaccinated.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pushed for COP26 to be in-person rather than virtual, believing face-to-face negotiations will achieve more in the battle against global warming, which a United Nations panel said on Monday was close to being out of control.

But with many countries seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, concerns have been raised that the arrival of thousands of delegates from across the globe could see the November summit becoming a super-spreading event.

A COP26 official said the measures for the summit in Glasgow would strike a balance between allowing the talks to go ahead and protecting public health, with regular testing taking place.

While many measures were based on current regulations, the official said, they would also include “specific arrangements” for Britain’s traffic light system used to grade countries on their COVID risk for those arriving for the summit.

“This includes a reduced quarantine period of five days for vaccinated individuals from red list countries,” the official said. “

via Reuters