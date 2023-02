Britain to review airspace security after China-U.S. spy balloon incident

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain will review its security following the incursion of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon into U.S. airspace earlier this month, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the government would do “whatever it takes to keep the country safe”.

The United States shot down the balloon, which it said was being used to spy on it, and three further flying objects have since been downed by security forces over North America.

Beijing has claimed it was a weather balloon that had blown off course and accused the United States of overreacting.

“The UK and her allies will review what these airspace intrusions mean for our security. This development is another sign of how the global threat picture is changing for the worse,” Wallace told the Telegraph.

The newspaper reported that the security review would be used to help decide whether changes need to be made to the surveillance of British airspace.

Asked about the UK review during a regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: “We have already stated our position on the incident in question. All parties should look at it objectively and stop playing up the issue.”

via Reuters

