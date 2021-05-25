Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain welcomes the United States’ renewed commitment to reaching an agreement on how large digital companies are taxed, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, adding such firms should pay tax that reflects their activities.

“Reaching an international agreement on how large digital companies are taxed is a priority, and we welcome the U.S.’s renewed commitment to reaching a solution,” the spokesman told reporters.

“It’s crucial that any agreement ensures digital businesses pay tax in the UK that reflects their economic activities,” he added.

via Reuters