Britain’s Duchess of York had surgery for breast cancer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Britain’s Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has undergone a successful operation, British media reported.

Ferguson, 63, who was married to Prince Andrew, was given the diagnosis at a routine mammogram screening and underwent successful surgery, her spokesman told the Daily Telegraph.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully,” the spokesman said.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good.”

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first