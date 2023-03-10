Britain’s King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) – Britain’s King Charles gave his younger brother Prince Edward the title of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, handing him the title last held by his father Prince Philip.

The title, granted by King Charles III on the prince’s 59th birthday, will be held for his lifetime.

The former Duke of Edinburgh was Prince Philip, who died on 9 April 2021, and who was given the title on the morning of his wedding to Princess Elizabeth, who later became Queen Elizabeth II.

The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, will be in Edinburgh later.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon the Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 59th birthday.

“The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’s lifetime.

“The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952.

“The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential.”

