Brexit, UK

Britain’s parliament will start debating Internal Market bill next week

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s government said on Thursday its Internal Market bill, which has prompted a row with the European Union over their divorce agreement, will be debated by parliament on Monday and proceed through its further stages into the week after.

Stuart Andrew, a lawmaker representing the government, told parliament the bill would have its second reading, the first opportunity for lawmakers to debate the principle of the bill, on Sept. 14. The so-called committee stage, when lawmakers can discuss any proposed changes to the bill, will start on Sept. 15 and run until Sept. 22. 
