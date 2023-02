Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, will raise the hourly pay rate for store workers by 7% from April, it said on Monday.

The supermarket group said store workers will get 11.02 pounds ($13.25) an hour from April 2, up from 10.30 pounds currently. It said the investment would cost it more than 230 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8317 pounds)

