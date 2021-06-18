British Airways Dreamliner 787 nose collapses at Heathrow Airport

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Airways plane has suffered a nose gear collapse on the tarmac at Heathrow Airport.

Airport emergency crews rushed to the scene with the extent of the damage to the plane not yet known.

Ouch!



British Airways 787 Dreamliner (G-ZBJB) has suffered from a nose gear collapse on stand 583 at Heathrow Airport#aviation #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/HdbfnONxNO — M Zulqarnain B (@MZulqarnainBut1) June 18, 2021

It appears only the front landing gear, underneath the pilot’s cabin, has collapsed, leaving the plane at an angle.

A British Airways spokesman said: ‘A freighter aircraft has been damaged while stationary on stand. As a freighter only aircraft there were no passengers on board.

‘Safety is always our highest priority and we are investigating the matter.

File photo by EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Read more via The Daily Mail