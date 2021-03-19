British coronavirus variant identified in cat in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A cat in Italy has been diagnosed with the a variant of coronavirus that originated in Britain, according to a report.

The eight-year-old male began showing respiratory symptoms about 10 days after its owners went into isolation at home in the northern province of Novara, west of Milan, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The Animal Health Research Institute of Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d’Aosta said it detected the British variant in the cat.

Angelo Ferrari, the director of the institute, said that “This diagnosis and the identification of the British variant shows that the pandemic control and integrated management systems are effective and ready to respond,” said

The institute said the cat and its owners were recovering.

Earlier this year, a group of scientist warned cats and dogs may need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to prevent the spread of the virus.

ANSA / Corriere

