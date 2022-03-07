British defence chief contradicts Liz Truss over idea of Britons going to fight in Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The UK’s chief of the defence staff has slapped down Liz Truss’s suggestion that Britons could travel to Ukraine to take up arms in the war against Russia, saying doing so would be illegal.

Sir Tony Radakin urged people not to rush towards “the sound of gunfire” and stressed there were many other ways that people in the UK could support those resisting the advancement of Vladimir Putin’s troops.

The unusually direct comment will be viewed as a strict admonishment of the foreign secretary’s suggestion, which had already been rejected by the defence secretary, Ben Wallace.

Last week, Truss was quizzed about the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call for anyone who wanted to “join the defence of security in Europe” to “stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians against the invaders”.

Asked whether Britons should venture out to fight, she said: “I do support that, and of course that is something that people can make their own decisions about.”

Photo – A man walks next to the anti-tank hedgehogs in downtown Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

