British father dies while trying to save daughters swimming off Portugal beach

A British man has died while trying to save his two daughters after they were dragged to sea off a beach in Portugal.

The 45-year-old was already suffering from cardiac arrest when he was pulled from the ocean by surfers, CM Portugal reported.

Despite a nurse who was on the beach spending nearly an hour trying to save him, he was pronounced dead on Calada beach in Encarnacao.

His daughters, aged nine and 12, reportedly suffered minor injuries and are said to have got into difficulties in a strong current.

