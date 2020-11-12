British MPs to hold inquiry into ensuring post-pandemic survival of music festivals

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
MPs are to examine how UK music festivals can survive in 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out a majority of festivals this year, resulting in revenues falling by 90%.
A new inquiry organised by a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee will consider how the government can support music festivals next year as legal and social-distancing requirements determine the viability of large-scale events.
Despite no confirmation of when large events will be permitted, many UK festivals are still planning for 2021. News of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough may provide a clearer path to festivals reviving next summer.
Festivals are estimated to have generated £1.76bn gross value added in 2019, with considerable benefit to local economies – in 2017, festival-goers spent an estimated £34.7m in the areas surrounding event sites.