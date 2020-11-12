British MPs to hold inquiry into ensuring post-pandemic survival of music festivals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MPs are to examine how UK music festivals can survive in 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out a majority of festivals this year, resulting in revenues falling by 90%.

A new inquiry organised by a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee will consider how the government can support music festivals next year as legal and social-distancing requirements determine the viability of large-scale events.

Despite no confirmation of when large events will be permitted, many UK festivals are still planning for 2021. News of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough may provide a clearer path to festivals reviving next summer.

Festivals are estimated to have generated £1.76bn gross value added in 2019, with considerable benefit to local economies – in 2017, festival-goers spent an estimated £34.7m in the areas surrounding event sites.

Read more via The Guardian

