British NCA investigating 88 UK deaths linked to Canadian ‘poison seller’    

The UK’s National Crime Agency is conducting an investigation into the potential crimes committed by Kenneth Law, a Canadian chef, after linking him to 88 deaths in Britain.

In April, the NCA received intelligence suggesting a large number of people in the UK had bought substances to assist with suicide from Canada-based websites, after Law was caught supplying a lethal poison to suicidal people via a Canadian website.

An Interpol list containing the details of 232 of his British customers was passed to the NCA from Canadian authorities, according to the Times, which first reported the development.

Subsequent inquiries have found that 88 of those people died.

Law, 57, a former aerospace engineer working at a high-end hotel kitchen, was arrested and charged in Canada in May with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide, after admitting to an undercover reporter that “many, many, many, many” people had died after taking the substances he sold online.

He is accused of selling more than 1,200 lethal kits to people contemplating suicide in 40 countries.

