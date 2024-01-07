British NHS asks patients to choose from 12 genders, 10 sexual preferences and 159 religions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

NHS patients are being asked to choose from 159 religions, 12 genders and 10 sexual preferences before they attend hospital appointments.

The questions are asked when patients register with an online portal which enables them to access their hospital appointment details, test results and medical records, before attending NHS outpatient appointments.

Patients are directed to a section on their personal information to fill in their details, with repeated reminders for those who do not oblige.

“Gender identity” options to choose from include genderfluid, questioning, agender, non-binary, demiboy and demigirl, as well as male and female whilst on religion those trying to navigate the health service are being asked if they are a Goddess, Satanist or Druid before they access care.

Patients are also offered a menu of “sexual preferences”, including pansexual, bisexual, gay, heterosexual, lesbian, queer, questioning, unsure or asexual – or a combination of these – to choose from.

They are also asked to select their “sex assigned at birth” and “legal sex” from the options of male, female or indeterminate.

The questions are asked as part of the registration process for MyChart, an online service which patients are asked to sign up to prior to attending outpatient appointments.

The system was introduced at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation trust and King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation trust in October. Other trusts use the same service, but with a narrower range of options.

MyChart allows patients to see information like their medical notes, appointment history, upcoming appointments and test results on their smartphone, tablet or computer.

But when they first register, patients are directed to complete their “personal information” on a page which includes sex, gender and religion questions.

Answering is not compulsory but if patients do not answer, they receive reminders to fill in the information when they next have an appointment.

The service, run by US-based health software firm Epic, is used by 160 million patients worldwide.

Read more via The Telegraph

